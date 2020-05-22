2345 Baretta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2 story home has 2 bedrooms upstairs with the master bedroom down. The 2 car garage is made into another large living area. This home has new inside paint and new plank and carpet flooring. The kitchen is good sized and has an updated stove. Fenced yard. Mesquite ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

House getting new blinds and cleaned so not totally ready.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 11/14/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.