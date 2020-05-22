All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2345 Baretta Drive

2345 Baretta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2345 Baretta Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 story home has 2 bedrooms upstairs with the master bedroom down. The 2 car garage is made into another large living area. This home has new inside paint and new plank and carpet flooring. The kitchen is good sized and has an updated stove. Fenced yard. Mesquite ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
House getting new blinds and cleaned so not totally ready.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 11/14/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Baretta Drive have any available units?
2345 Baretta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 Baretta Drive have?
Some of 2345 Baretta Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Baretta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Baretta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Baretta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 Baretta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2345 Baretta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Baretta Drive offers parking.
Does 2345 Baretta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 Baretta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Baretta Drive have a pool?
No, 2345 Baretta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Baretta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2345 Baretta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Baretta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 Baretta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

