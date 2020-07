Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A great prperty in Pecan Creek, on a quiet cul de sac lot! Super floor plan with split living areas, stacked formals in the front, with large living room open to kitchen and breakfast! Generous sized master suite with huge walk in closet, and soaking tub. We do all paperwork. $50 app fee per person. Certified funds for first months rent and security deposit. All checks made payable: Solutions.