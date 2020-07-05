2016 Valley Falls Avenue

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas. Spacious kitchen, quiet community. Easy access to 635. Kitchen has an island, newer AC system. Raised ceiling with plenty of natural lights in both living rooms and dining areas. Large backyard with wood fences. Master bedroom has a spacious master bathroom with separate shower, dual sinks, and very large walk-in closet. Separate utility room. Written Applications only, Non-refundable Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet reviewed on case by case basis, application fee can be paid by Zelle, Vemo, PayPal, CashApp.