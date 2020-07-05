All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2016 Valley Falls Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2016 Valley Falls Avenue
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:11 PM

2016 Valley Falls Avenue

2016 Valley Falls Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2016 Valley Falls Avenue, Mesquite, TX 75181

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas. Spacious kitchen, quiet community. Easy access to 635. Kitchen has an island, newer AC system. Raised ceiling with plenty of natural lights in both living rooms and dining areas. Large backyard with wood fences. Master bedroom has a spacious master bathroom with separate shower, dual sinks, and very large walk-in closet. Separate utility room. Written Applications only, Non-refundable Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet reviewed on case by case basis, application fee can be paid by Zelle, Vemo, PayPal, CashApp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Valley Falls Avenue have any available units?
2016 Valley Falls Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Valley Falls Avenue have?
Some of 2016 Valley Falls Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Valley Falls Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Valley Falls Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Valley Falls Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Valley Falls Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Valley Falls Avenue offer parking?
No, 2016 Valley Falls Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2016 Valley Falls Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Valley Falls Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Valley Falls Avenue have a pool?
No, 2016 Valley Falls Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Valley Falls Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2016 Valley Falls Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Valley Falls Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Valley Falls Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District