1821 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage coffee bar air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

************AVAILABLE NOW *********

Mesquite property features 4 bedrooms 1 bath, Original hardwood, Garage was converted to extend the living area with fireplace. large eat-in kitchen and huge back yard with patio. replaced outside AC unit and much more. Nearby schools include Tisinger Elementary School, Wilkinson Middle School and Christian Network Academy. Nearby coffee shops include Auntie Anne's, McDonald's and Miami Miami Snow Cones. Nearby restaurants include Tortilleria La Union, Ana's Fruit Delicious and Sno-ball Express.Close ALL Major frwyS 80, 20, & 30.

MAKE THIS YOUR HOME

$ 40.00 App Fee per each adult 18 and over 2-yr Rental History, 2-Yr Job History , Credit Criminal & background Checked.Income Requirement $ 3312.00

MORE DETAILS COMEING SOON!!!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.