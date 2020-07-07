All apartments in Mesquite
1821 Buena Vista Street
1821 Buena Vista Street

1821 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Buena Vista Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
************AVAILABLE NOW *********
Mesquite property features 4 bedrooms 1 bath, Original hardwood, Garage was converted to extend the living area with fireplace. large eat-in kitchen and huge back yard with patio. replaced outside AC unit and much more. Nearby schools include Tisinger Elementary School, Wilkinson Middle School and Christian Network Academy. Nearby coffee shops include Auntie Anne's, McDonald's and Miami Miami Snow Cones. Nearby restaurants include Tortilleria La Union, Ana's Fruit Delicious and Sno-ball Express.Close ALL Major frwyS 80, 20, & 30.
MAKE THIS YOUR HOME
$ 40.00 App Fee per each adult 18 and over 2-yr Rental History, 2-Yr Job History , Credit Criminal & background Checked.Income Requirement $ 3312.00
MORE DETAILS COMEING SOON!!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
1821 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 1821 Buena Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 Buena Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 1821 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 1821 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 1821 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 1821 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Buena Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.

