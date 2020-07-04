All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:16 PM

1817 Medina Drive

1817 Medina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Medina Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications!

The gorgeous kitchen features light oak cabinets, granite counters tops and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave! Living room features ceramic tile floors, ceramic tile fireplace, built in nook for entertainment equipment or plant ledges offer cool display areas for art or focal areas. The back patio extends to a spacious area so there is room to enjoy the outdoors and entertain with outdoor furniture. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Medina Drive have any available units?
1817 Medina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Medina Drive have?
Some of 1817 Medina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Medina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Medina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Medina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 Medina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1817 Medina Drive offer parking?
No, 1817 Medina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1817 Medina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Medina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Medina Drive have a pool?
No, 1817 Medina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Medina Drive have accessible units?
No, 1817 Medina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Medina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Medina Drive has units with dishwashers.

