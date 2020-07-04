1817 Medina Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications!



The gorgeous kitchen features light oak cabinets, granite counters tops and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave! Living room features ceramic tile floors, ceramic tile fireplace, built in nook for entertainment equipment or plant ledges offer cool display areas for art or focal areas. The back patio extends to a spacious area so there is room to enjoy the outdoors and entertain with outdoor furniture. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.