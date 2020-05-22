All apartments in Mesquite
1805 Panola Drive
1805 Panola Drive

1805 Panola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Panola Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! The living room has vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances and lots of cabinet space! The Master Bathroom features a dual vanity sink and garden tub! Bonus room that can be used as a bedroom or family room! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
We are only offering six-month lease for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Panola Drive have any available units?
1805 Panola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1805 Panola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Panola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Panola Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Panola Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Panola Drive offer parking?
No, 1805 Panola Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Panola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Panola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Panola Drive have a pool?
No, 1805 Panola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Panola Drive have accessible units?
No, 1805 Panola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Panola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Panola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Panola Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 Panola Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

