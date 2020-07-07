Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1802 Lucille Dr - This 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary gray colored theme. The home is on a corner lot with an extra large backyard. New kitchen granite counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring throughout the common areas of the house. The bedrooms are carpeted with tile in the bathrooms. Bathrooms have granite counter tops. The house has 2,150 square feet. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4645625)