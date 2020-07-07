All apartments in Mesquite
1802 Lucille Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:38 AM

1802 Lucille Dr

1802 Lucille Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Lucille Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1802 Lucille Dr - This 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary gray colored theme. The home is on a corner lot with an extra large backyard. New kitchen granite counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring throughout the common areas of the house. The bedrooms are carpeted with tile in the bathrooms. Bathrooms have granite counter tops. The house has 2,150 square feet. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4645625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Lucille Dr have any available units?
1802 Lucille Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Lucille Dr have?
Some of 1802 Lucille Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Lucille Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Lucille Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Lucille Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Lucille Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Lucille Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Lucille Dr offers parking.
Does 1802 Lucille Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Lucille Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Lucille Dr have a pool?
No, 1802 Lucille Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Lucille Dr have accessible units?
No, 1802 Lucille Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Lucille Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Lucille Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

