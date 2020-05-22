All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1724 Panola Drive

1724 Panola Drive
Location

1724 Panola Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The living room is extremely spacious and offers vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan, tile flooring, and windows! You will love the clean white cabinets and granite wrap around counter tops. The spacious master bedroom opens up to custom granite, dual sinks with white cabinetry. This provides great storage space along with a walk-in closet!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Panola Drive have any available units?
1724 Panola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 Panola Drive have?
Some of 1724 Panola Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Panola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Panola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Panola Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 Panola Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1724 Panola Drive offer parking?
No, 1724 Panola Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1724 Panola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Panola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Panola Drive have a pool?
No, 1724 Panola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Panola Drive have accessible units?
No, 1724 Panola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Panola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 Panola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

