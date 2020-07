Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Very nice 2 Bedroom bungalow with 2 full Baths, 2 car rear entry garage with remote. 2 patios, 1 private. updated fixtures and refinished counters. Eat in kitchen with separate dining room, FP in living. Nice sized back yard for the BBQ lover. Please submit separate TAR lease application for each applicant. App fee is $50 per resident 18+ payable to Real Care Realty, we write the lease.