All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1528 Ector Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1528 Ector Circle
Last updated July 2 2019 at 3:58 PM

1528 Ector Circle

1528 Ector Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1528 Ector Circle, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The charming curb appeal of this home will make you smile and always happy to come home. Upon entry of this quaint home, you will find laminate wood floors, ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Relax in the family centered floor plan with a fireplace and formal dining. The kitchen includes granite countertops, great cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Exit the French doors to the spacious, private backyard. With updated bathrooms and roomy bedrooms, this home is just right for you! Conveniently located near I-30 and Town East Mall. Come and see this great home today!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Ector Circle have any available units?
1528 Ector Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 Ector Circle have?
Some of 1528 Ector Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Ector Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Ector Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Ector Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 Ector Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1528 Ector Circle offer parking?
No, 1528 Ector Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1528 Ector Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Ector Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Ector Circle have a pool?
No, 1528 Ector Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Ector Circle have accessible units?
No, 1528 Ector Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Ector Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 Ector Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District