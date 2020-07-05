1528 Ector Circle

Amenities

The charming curb appeal of this home will make you smile and always happy to come home. Upon entry of this quaint home, you will find laminate wood floors, ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Relax in the family centered floor plan with a fireplace and formal dining. The kitchen includes granite countertops, great cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Exit the French doors to the spacious, private backyard. With updated bathrooms and roomy bedrooms, this home is just right for you! Conveniently located near I-30 and Town East Mall. Come and see this great home today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.