1524 Highland Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ready for Move-In! Great location, right off Hwy80 and close to schools. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Remodeled with new floors, new windows, new water heater, new AC and more.. Front living rooms with windows for natural lighting, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built in microwave and refrigerator. Versatile floorplan with large den or private master suite with full bath. Full size laundry room with washer and dryer included. No carpet here.. all wood or tile floors through out. Enjoy a nice yard with large open patio.. Call today for more information!