1524 Highland Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:23 PM

1524 Highland Street

1524 Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Highland Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ready for Move-In! Great location, right off Hwy80 and close to schools. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Remodeled with new floors, new windows, new water heater, new AC and more.. Front living rooms with windows for natural lighting, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built in microwave and refrigerator. Versatile floorplan with large den or private master suite with full bath. Full size laundry room with washer and dryer included. No carpet here.. all wood or tile floors through out. Enjoy a nice yard with large open patio.. Call today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Highland Street have any available units?
1524 Highland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Highland Street have?
Some of 1524 Highland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Highland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Highland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Highland Street pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Highland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1524 Highland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Highland Street offers parking.
Does 1524 Highland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 Highland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Highland Street have a pool?
No, 1524 Highland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Highland Street have accessible units?
No, 1524 Highland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Highland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 Highland Street has units with dishwashers.

