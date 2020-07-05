All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1460 Junction Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1460 Junction Run
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:31 PM

1460 Junction Run

1460 Junction Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1460 Junction Run, Mesquite, TX 75181

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-story home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space with a view of the living room! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Bonus room upstairs and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Junction Run have any available units?
1460 Junction Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1460 Junction Run currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Junction Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Junction Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 1460 Junction Run is pet friendly.
Does 1460 Junction Run offer parking?
No, 1460 Junction Run does not offer parking.
Does 1460 Junction Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 Junction Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Junction Run have a pool?
No, 1460 Junction Run does not have a pool.
Does 1460 Junction Run have accessible units?
No, 1460 Junction Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Junction Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1460 Junction Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 Junction Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1460 Junction Run does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District