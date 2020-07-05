1460 Junction Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-story home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space with a view of the living room! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Bonus room upstairs and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.