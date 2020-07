Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great house with large dining room, fenced in backyard and lots of covered parking. Carpet in living room and woodlike floors every where else. Appliances included and nice cozy fireplace to warm on those upcoming cool nights. Covered porch in the back ideal for hanging out in the shade.