1415 Smokehouse Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Near completion of renovation! This is a 3-2-2 located in a peaceful subdivision. Vaulted living room ceiling with open kitchen and isolated master. Wood burning fireplace in living. Recent updates include interior and exterior paint, low-maintenance water proof vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite in kitchen and master bath, new showers, light fixtures, and new energy efficient HVAC and water heater. Items to be completed within next week are new windows, fence, blinds, and a few other interior touch ups. Income needs to be at least 3x rent, no past evictions, no felonies, 550 and higher credit scores preferred. Pets are case by case.