1415 Smokehouse Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

1415 Smokehouse Street

1415 Smokehouse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Smokehouse Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Near completion of renovation! This is a 3-2-2 located in a peaceful subdivision. Vaulted living room ceiling with open kitchen and isolated master. Wood burning fireplace in living. Recent updates include interior and exterior paint, low-maintenance water proof vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite in kitchen and master bath, new showers, light fixtures, and new energy efficient HVAC and water heater. Items to be completed within next week are new windows, fence, blinds, and a few other interior touch ups. Income needs to be at least 3x rent, no past evictions, no felonies, 550 and higher credit scores preferred. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

