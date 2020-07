Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8

4 bed 2.5 bath available for rent in Mesquite. This home also has bonus space of about 400 sq ft with an extra kitchen for entertaining guests.

Nice mesquite property with a conversion with over 400 sq feet of extra room. This 4/2.5 has plenty of space for living and entertaining. Accepting section 8.