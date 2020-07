Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a nice neighborhood. The house features stainless appliances, granite countertop and much more! Wood floors in the living area. Nice tile and fixture in the bathroom. Right next to Rugel Park and the Westover Greenbelt. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.