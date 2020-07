Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with tile and laminate flooring throughout. No carpet! Nice layout with dining room off of kitchen and open to living room. Large backyard with patio. Refrigerator included! Full size washer and dryer utility room. Quick and easy access to IH-30 and 635. Available for immediate move-in.