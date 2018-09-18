All apartments in Mesquite
1317 Valley View St
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:49 AM

1317 Valley View St

1317 Valley View Street · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Valley View Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite features laminate flooring, new two-tone paint, a completely updated kitchen with a stylish back splash, a separate laundry room, ceiling fans, a one-car garage and so much more. [SBH-A] Enjoy a fenced-in backyard for entertaining, a HUGE double driveway so your whole family can safely park off the street, and short access to various shopping, dining and entertainment establishments nearby including Town East Mall! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Valley View St have any available units?
1317 Valley View St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Valley View St have?
Some of 1317 Valley View St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Valley View St currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Valley View St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Valley View St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Valley View St is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Valley View St offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Valley View St offers parking.
Does 1317 Valley View St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Valley View St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Valley View St have a pool?
No, 1317 Valley View St does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Valley View St have accessible units?
No, 1317 Valley View St does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Valley View St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Valley View St has units with dishwashers.

