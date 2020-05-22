1302 CRESTRIDGE Street

Amenities

Open House Saturday August 17th from 2 PM to 4 PM, no appointment needed, everyone is invited. Clean home move in ready. This three bedroom with one and a half bathroom has an extra large second living area. Wonderful corner lot with nice size back yard and plenty of parking. Nice Patio for relaxing. Easy access to HWY 635, 80, 30, I 20 and 175. Tenants & Tenant agent to verify accuracy of all information including room & lot sizes, schools, taxes, amenities, HOA, etc. Neither Owner, landlord nor listing broker makes any warranties or representation as to accuracy. Property Manager will be present when showing the property.