Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1232 Greenbrier Dr

1232 Greenbriar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Greenbriar Dr, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections and a one-car garage. The home is located near everything you could need; Dollar Tree, Wendy's, Church's Chicken, Chase Bank, La Michoacana Meat Market and more. It's also within a short drive of Guy Berry Park and Floyd Elementary School.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Greenbrier Dr have any available units?
1232 Greenbrier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 Greenbrier Dr have?
Some of 1232 Greenbrier Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Greenbrier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Greenbrier Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Greenbrier Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Greenbrier Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Greenbrier Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Greenbrier Dr offers parking.
Does 1232 Greenbrier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Greenbrier Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Greenbrier Dr have a pool?
No, 1232 Greenbrier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Greenbrier Dr have accessible units?
No, 1232 Greenbrier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Greenbrier Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Greenbrier Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

