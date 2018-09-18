1217 Woodcrest Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite features ceramic, laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/C connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is in a central location, backing up to McWhorter School Park and McWhorter Elementary School. It's also a short drive to 7-Eleven, Sadler's Food Marts, Mesquite Championship Rodeo and more. Easily access 635 for a quick commute! It is tenant responsibility to very utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.



