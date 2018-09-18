All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1217 Woodcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1217 Woodcrest Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:58 PM

1217 Woodcrest Dr

1217 Woodcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1217 Woodcrest Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite features ceramic, laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/C connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is in a central location, backing up to McWhorter School Park and McWhorter Elementary School. It's also a short drive to 7-Eleven, Sadler's Food Marts, Mesquite Championship Rodeo and more. Easily access 635 for a quick commute! It is tenant responsibility to very utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Woodcrest Dr have any available units?
1217 Woodcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Woodcrest Dr have?
Some of 1217 Woodcrest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Woodcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Woodcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Woodcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 Woodcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1217 Woodcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Woodcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 1217 Woodcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Woodcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Woodcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 1217 Woodcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Woodcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1217 Woodcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Woodcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Woodcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District