Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful home has been completely remodeled. This house has new everything. It has new windows, flooring, interior and exterior paint, new plumbing and updated electrical, granite counter-tops, New HVAC system and so much more. This house is close to schools, shopping, and major highways. Easy commute to downtown Dallas.