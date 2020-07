Orion McKinney

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed pool table

Discover an expansive 30.5-acre apartment community in McKinney, TX, complete with sumptuous two-story, Mediterranean style townhomes, as well as beautifully appointed luxury McKinney apartments. Both offer an impressive range of features, like imported porcelain tile entries, classic arches, rich carpets, top-of-the-line appliances and soaring ceilings.



You'll also have access to multiple clubhouses, a community pool, a 24-hour health club with remote access, a state-of-the-art business center and WiFi lounge in the luxurious apartments in McKinney, TX. It's all the amenities you crave and all the luxuries you desire—everything you need to live the life you've been dreaming of.



Play a round on one of many local golf courses, including the par-72, 7,438-yard TPC Craig Ranch Golf Course and the par-72, 6,770-yard Eldorado Country Club Golf Course. Attend a world-class performance at the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Explore 289 acres of beautiful woodlands and wildlife at The Heard