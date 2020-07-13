All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Central Park At Craig Ranch

7920 Collin David South Drive · (214) 698-2754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7920 Collin David South Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

A2-1

$1,086

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

A3-1

$1,162

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

B2-1

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

B3-1

$1,605

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

C1-1

$1,999

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1363 sqft

C1-2

$2,170

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1363 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Central Park At Craig Ranch.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1bedroom) - $250 (2 bedroom) - $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 per Admin Fee
Additional: Property Liability Fee $10/mth - Pest Control $5/mth
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 each pet
fee: $300 each pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 each pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Please call for additional details
Parking Details: PREMIER PARKING AVAILABLE $75.
Storage Details: Ranging in price from $10-$100

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Central Park At Craig Ranch have any available units?
Central Park At Craig Ranch offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,050, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,500, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,999. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does Central Park At Craig Ranch have?
Some of Central Park At Craig Ranch's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Central Park At Craig Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Central Park At Craig Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Central Park At Craig Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Central Park At Craig Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Central Park At Craig Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Central Park At Craig Ranch offers parking.
Does Central Park At Craig Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, Central Park At Craig Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Central Park At Craig Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Central Park At Craig Ranch has a pool.
Does Central Park At Craig Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Central Park At Craig Ranch has accessible units.
Does Central Park At Craig Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Central Park At Craig Ranch has units with dishwashers.
