Central Park At Craig Ranch

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1bedroom) - $250 (2 bedroom) - $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 per Admin Fee
Additional: Property Liability Fee $10/mth - Pest Control $5/mth
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 each pet
fee: $300 each pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 each pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Please call for additional details
Parking Details: PREMIER PARKING AVAILABLE $75.
Storage Details: Ranging in price from $10-$100