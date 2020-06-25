9944 Copperhead Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets microwave carpet

Adorable DRHORTON home. Built in 2014. Downstairs is the living room, dining, kitchen, utility room, half bath and the Master bedroom with a generous bathroom and walk-in-closet. 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs with a bonus room that would be a great teen hangout, office or playroom. The only room in the house that has carpet is the master. Tile in all the wet areas and beautifully maintained wood laminate in the rest of the home. This home is available for quick move in. Quick access to Dallas North Tollway and 380. Prosper ISD with a McKinney address. Near the intersection of Custer and Virginia Pkwy.