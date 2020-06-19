All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:04 AM

9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive

9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful NORTH FACING 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a Study or possible 4th Bedroom. Located in the wonderful and highly desirable community of Westridge in the exceptional FRSICO ISD. Features a great open floor plan with cozy fireplace. Relatively new laminate wood floors and fresh paint! New stainless steel appliances! Open kitchen with a breakfast bar and walk in panty. Formal dining room. Master bath includes large garden tub and dual sinks. Good size backyard and wonderful front porch. Great community features which include pool, playground, jogging paths, and park! Landlord pays HOA dues. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive have any available units?
9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive have?
Some of 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive offer parking?
No, 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive has a pool.
Does 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive have accessible units?
No, 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

