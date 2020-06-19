9941 Thomas Jefferson Drive

Amenities

Beautiful NORTH FACING 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a Study or possible 4th Bedroom. Located in the wonderful and highly desirable community of Westridge in the exceptional FRSICO ISD. Features a great open floor plan with cozy fireplace. Relatively new laminate wood floors and fresh paint! New stainless steel appliances! Open kitchen with a breakfast bar and walk in panty. Formal dining room. Master bath includes large garden tub and dual sinks. Good size backyard and wonderful front porch. Great community features which include pool, playground, jogging paths, and park! Landlord pays HOA dues. Pets on a case by case basis.