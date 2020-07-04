9937 Tanglebrush Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

AVAL NOW -Spectacular single story home located in exemplary FRISCO ISD. Welcoming front porch. Formal Dining with custom built-ins, flexible floor plan, Gorgeous Kitchen w-island, lots of counter space, raised breakfast bar that overlooks the welcoming Living room with a warming fireplace. Eat in Breakfast Nook w-built in seats & lots of windows is light and bright. Alcove office study. Full size utility room. Spacious Guest Bedrooms! Private Master Suite is generously sized and features an en-suite bath with garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet and dual sinks. Huge Backyard with a covered patio! Community features pool, playground with splash pad, parks, jogging paths & Westridge GOLF COURSE! NO CATS.