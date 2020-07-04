All apartments in McKinney
Location

9937 Tanglebrush Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
AVAL NOW -Spectacular single story home located in exemplary FRISCO ISD. Welcoming front porch. Formal Dining with custom built-ins, flexible floor plan, Gorgeous Kitchen w-island, lots of counter space, raised breakfast bar that overlooks the welcoming Living room with a warming fireplace. Eat in Breakfast Nook w-built in seats & lots of windows is light and bright. Alcove office study. Full size utility room. Spacious Guest Bedrooms! Private Master Suite is generously sized and features an en-suite bath with garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet and dual sinks. Huge Backyard with a covered patio! Community features pool, playground with splash pad, parks, jogging paths & Westridge GOLF COURSE! NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9937 Tanglebrush Drive have any available units?
9937 Tanglebrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9937 Tanglebrush Drive have?
Some of 9937 Tanglebrush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9937 Tanglebrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9937 Tanglebrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9937 Tanglebrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9937 Tanglebrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9937 Tanglebrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9937 Tanglebrush Drive offers parking.
Does 9937 Tanglebrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9937 Tanglebrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9937 Tanglebrush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9937 Tanglebrush Drive has a pool.
Does 9937 Tanglebrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 9937 Tanglebrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9937 Tanglebrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9937 Tanglebrush Drive has units with dishwashers.

