9928 Fox Squirrel Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Nearly new beautiful home with 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath with a large upstairs loft or game room area in Prosper ISD. Large Master bedroom located on the first floor has a nice sized bathroom with separate tub, shower and large walk in closet. Upstairs has a huge storage closet off the 2nd living space, Jack and Jill bath with 2 additional bedrooms. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. The kitchen opens to dining and living room. Enjoy the concrete back patio with room for outdoor living and grill overlooking nice sized back yard. Home is equipped with garage door opening sensors and security cameras. Centrally located with easy access to 380, 75, 121 and DNT