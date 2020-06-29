9924 Nixon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you looking for an updated three bedroom, two bath home in a well-desired community?...Then this may be the home for you! This home offers laminate wood floors in living areas, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, FRIDGE INCLUDED in lease, dining room, open kitchen to living & breakfast nook. Doggie door in backdoor for easy exit for pets. Ample amounts of natural light throughout. Beautiful gas fireplace in living room. Master suite offers separate shower and garden tub. Home is ready for new tenants! Spacious landscaped backyard with shade trees & covered porch. Conveniently close to community parks, pools, trails, schools, and retail.