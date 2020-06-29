All apartments in McKinney
Location

9924 Nixon Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for an updated three bedroom, two bath home in a well-desired community?...Then this may be the home for you! This home offers laminate wood floors in living areas, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, FRIDGE INCLUDED in lease, dining room, open kitchen to living & breakfast nook. Doggie door in backdoor for easy exit for pets. Ample amounts of natural light throughout. Beautiful gas fireplace in living room. Master suite offers separate shower and garden tub. Home is ready for new tenants! Spacious landscaped backyard with shade trees & covered porch. Conveniently close to community parks, pools, trails, schools, and retail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9924 Nixon Drive have any available units?
9924 Nixon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9924 Nixon Drive have?
Some of 9924 Nixon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9924 Nixon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9924 Nixon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9924 Nixon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9924 Nixon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9924 Nixon Drive offer parking?
No, 9924 Nixon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9924 Nixon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9924 Nixon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9924 Nixon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9924 Nixon Drive has a pool.
Does 9924 Nixon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9924 Nixon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9924 Nixon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9924 Nixon Drive has units with dishwashers.

