9920 Nixon Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT LOCATION & MOVE-IN READY! Lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom well kept home in a well sought after community of Eagles Nest at Westridge with great Frisco schools, Functional, bright & open floor plan & generously sized rooms are one of many great qualities of this home you will notice as soon as you walk in. close proximity to schools & Shopping, Ceramic Tile in all wet areas & front entry, all other rooms including bedrooms have laminate flooring, huge kitchen W black appliances, nice size back yard and much more. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY. MUST SEE!!!