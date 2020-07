Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

ONE STORY 4-Bed home in FRISCO ISD! Open floor plan with lots of natural light, large living area, eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets & countertop space. Good-sized rooms, closets and large backyard. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Perfect location, Easy access to SH 121, Dallas N. Tollway, shopping & dining. Move-In ready and do not miss this one.