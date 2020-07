9908 Laurel Cherry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

OUTSTANDING VALUE IN FRISCO ISD WITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CITY PARK, AND COMMUNITY POOL TWO BLOCKS AWAY! TILED ENTRY LEADS TO NICE OPEN KITCHEN, NOOK, AND FAMILY ROOM. KITCHEN HAS BLACK APPLIANCES INCLUDING GAS RANGE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, 42-INCH UPPER CABINETRY, TILED FLOORS & BACKSPLASH, AND REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED. FAMILY ROOM HAS CEILING FAN AND HARDWOOD FLOORING. REAR MASTER SUITE HAS LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND BATH WITH CORNER GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, AND DUAL VANITIES. SECONDARY BEDROOMS BOTH HAVE GREAT CLOSETS. SPACIOUS YARDS FRONT & BACK PLUS SPRINKLER SYSTEM. EASY ACCESS TO CUSTER, INDEPENDENCE, ELDORADO, & VIRGINIA PKWY. PROFESSIONALLY AND LOCALLY MANAGED PROPERTY WILL BE MOVE-IN READY APRIL 1ST!