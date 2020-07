Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in sought after Frisco ISD. Cap Cod style home in Eagles Nest at Westridge with great community pool and playground with splash pad, perfect for hot Texas summers. Short drive to schools, shopping and everything unique to McKinney and Frisco. Open floor plan. Wood-laminate flooring. Double sinks in master bathroom. Don't miss out on this great home. Master Bedroom New Floor 2019, New Stove 2019, New Microwave 2019, New Kitchen Granite Counter Top 2019.