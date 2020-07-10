9904 Cottontail Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful home in Fossil Creek at Westridge community.Perfect for entertaining with spacious living, kitchen & dining area! Brick & stone combine for a striking elevation. Soaring entry, engineered wood floors, & wrought iron spindles on staircase are sure to delight! Relax in the living rm complemented by a wood burning fireplace. Cook like a chef in a kitchen equipped with granite, large cabinets, stainless appl, walk-in pantry & breakfast bar. Large owners master suite with bath featuring a garden tub, shower, & walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors with open patio and good size backyard. Located in the heart of Mckinney. Community pool & award winning Prosper ISD. Fridge,Washer & dryer to stay with the house.