McKinney, TX
9904 Cottontail Lane
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:08 AM

9904 Cottontail Lane

9904 Cottontail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9904 Cottontail Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful home in Fossil Creek at Westridge community.Perfect for entertaining with spacious living, kitchen & dining area! Brick & stone combine for a striking elevation. Soaring entry, engineered wood floors, & wrought iron spindles on staircase are sure to delight! Relax in the living rm complemented by a wood burning fireplace. Cook like a chef in a kitchen equipped with granite, large cabinets, stainless appl, walk-in pantry & breakfast bar. Large owners master suite with bath featuring a garden tub, shower, & walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors with open patio and good size backyard. Located in the heart of Mckinney. Community pool & award winning Prosper ISD. Fridge,Washer & dryer to stay with the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9904 Cottontail Lane have any available units?
9904 Cottontail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9904 Cottontail Lane have?
Some of 9904 Cottontail Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9904 Cottontail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9904 Cottontail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9904 Cottontail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9904 Cottontail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9904 Cottontail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9904 Cottontail Lane offers parking.
Does 9904 Cottontail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9904 Cottontail Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9904 Cottontail Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9904 Cottontail Lane has a pool.
Does 9904 Cottontail Lane have accessible units?
No, 9904 Cottontail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9904 Cottontail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9904 Cottontail Lane has units with dishwashers.

