Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful four bedroom with wonderful open floorplan on one of the biggest lots in the neighborhood. Spacious kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile floor. Front bedroom could easily function as a study-home office. Secluded master, huge backyard, covered front porch, washer-dryer and much more. Exemplary schools and professional property management. YARD CARE INCLUDED!