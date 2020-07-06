All apartments in McKinney
9900 Fox Squirrel Trail

9900 Fox Squirrel Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9900 Fox Squirrel Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Coming home will be such a complete pleasure. Everything in this 2016 beauty looks brand new. Cozy open floor plan centered around an upscale cast-stone gas fireplace. Upgraded Frigidaire Gallery brushed ss 5-burner gas range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Eat-in granite kitchen. Landlord will provide matching brushed ss fridge. Split bedrooms. Two extra hall closets. New carpet and paint. Lease includes Community Pool Privileges at Fossil Creek at Westridge. Cherry on the top - coveted PROSPER ISD for only $1,800 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail have any available units?
9900 Fox Squirrel Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail have?
Some of 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9900 Fox Squirrel Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail offers parking.
Does 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail has a pool.
Does 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail have accessible units?
No, 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9900 Fox Squirrel Trail has units with dishwashers.

