9900 Fox Squirrel Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Coming home will be such a complete pleasure. Everything in this 2016 beauty looks brand new. Cozy open floor plan centered around an upscale cast-stone gas fireplace. Upgraded Frigidaire Gallery brushed ss 5-burner gas range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Eat-in granite kitchen. Landlord will provide matching brushed ss fridge. Split bedrooms. Two extra hall closets. New carpet and paint. Lease includes Community Pool Privileges at Fossil Creek at Westridge. Cherry on the top - coveted PROSPER ISD for only $1,800 per month.