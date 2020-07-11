All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

9857 Old Field Dr.

9857 Old Field Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9857 Old Field Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
9857 Old Field Dr. Available 07/06/20 Charming Home in McKinney on a Tree Lined Street! - Charming Home in Frisco on a Tree Lined Street! Enter into a formal living room that includes a cozy decorative fireplace with attached mantle and over sized windows. The kitchen is complete with an open layout with island breakfast bar giving more counter space, stainless steal appliances, generous amount of cabinets, and an eat-in dining area to complete the kitchen. Spacious walk-in closets in all guest bedrooms along with large windows that bring in natural light. The master suite includes a wall of windows and window seat. Bedrooms have laminate flooring (not carpets like the pictures). Master bathroom features dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower and natural lighting. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio and privacy fence. Community pool and playground nearby. Highly ranked schools in Frisco ISD!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2503116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9857 Old Field Dr. have any available units?
9857 Old Field Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9857 Old Field Dr. have?
Some of 9857 Old Field Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9857 Old Field Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9857 Old Field Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9857 Old Field Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9857 Old Field Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9857 Old Field Dr. offer parking?
No, 9857 Old Field Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9857 Old Field Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9857 Old Field Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9857 Old Field Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9857 Old Field Dr. has a pool.
Does 9857 Old Field Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9857 Old Field Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9857 Old Field Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9857 Old Field Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
