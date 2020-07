Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets, jetted tub in master bath. All secondary bedrooms are spacious. Vaulted ceilings in the family room with stone fireplace. Covered front porch. Pantry in large utility room. Easy access to 121 and walking distance to area parks and school.