Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Adorable home in Frisco ISD! This one is sure to please with all of the extras..an eat in breakfast area with bench seating, a built in office nook, a formal dining or second living area in the front of home, and the backyard oasis with a covered deck and patio featuring two pergolas off of the living room and master bedroom. Split bedroom floor plan. Fridge stays! And it has a fireplace! Short walk to elementary school, community pool, and playground.