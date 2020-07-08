All apartments in McKinney
9833 Old Field Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:21 PM

9833 Old Field Drive

9833 Old Field Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9833 Old Field Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Enjoy the beauty of this charming one-story home, in Frisco ISD, great neighborhood with community pool in desired West Ridge! Home features a spacious LR, includes cozy fireplace & opens to the dining rm & kitchen which is perfect for holiday entertainment. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, island, plenty of cabinet & counter space & walk-in pantry. Lots of windows, light & bright & freshly painted throughout most rooms. Tiles & wood throughout the main areas. Enjoy a cook out on the covered patio & relax on the covered porch. Master bdrm suite with double sink, separate walk-in shower, garden tub, & walk-in closet. Family community with greenbelt & walking paths. Just minutes away from DNT, 380 & 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9833 Old Field Drive have any available units?
9833 Old Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9833 Old Field Drive have?
Some of 9833 Old Field Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9833 Old Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9833 Old Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9833 Old Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9833 Old Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9833 Old Field Drive offer parking?
No, 9833 Old Field Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9833 Old Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9833 Old Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9833 Old Field Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9833 Old Field Drive has a pool.
Does 9833 Old Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 9833 Old Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9833 Old Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9833 Old Field Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

