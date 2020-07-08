9833 Old Field Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Enjoy the beauty of this charming one-story home, in Frisco ISD, great neighborhood with community pool in desired West Ridge! Home features a spacious LR, includes cozy fireplace & opens to the dining rm & kitchen which is perfect for holiday entertainment. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, island, plenty of cabinet & counter space & walk-in pantry. Lots of windows, light & bright & freshly painted throughout most rooms. Tiles & wood throughout the main areas. Enjoy a cook out on the covered patio & relax on the covered porch. Master bdrm suite with double sink, separate walk-in shower, garden tub, & walk-in closet. Family community with greenbelt & walking paths. Just minutes away from DNT, 380 & 121.