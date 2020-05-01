All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:59 AM

9824 Hedge Bell Drive

9824 Hedge Bell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9824 Hedge Bell Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FISD!! Excellent schools and conveniently located in a very nice friendly residential neighborhood with 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom with a fenced backyard. Master bath features separate shower & garden tub. Open kitchen with upgraded granite counter top and under mount SS sink; Brand new hardwood floor in the living, family, dinning areas and carpets in the rooms. New cordless blinds and recessed lights through the house. Ceramic tiles in the kitchen a pantry; * New SS Refrigerator, Front load Washer and Dryer* are included. Close to shopping malls and ready to move in.
Spectacular landscape front, fenced backyard, Community Pool, park, Bike Trails HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive have any available units?
9824 Hedge Bell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive have?
Some of 9824 Hedge Bell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9824 Hedge Bell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9824 Hedge Bell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9824 Hedge Bell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9824 Hedge Bell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9824 Hedge Bell Drive offers parking.
Does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9824 Hedge Bell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9824 Hedge Bell Drive has a pool.
Does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive have accessible units?
No, 9824 Hedge Bell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9824 Hedge Bell Drive has units with dishwashers.

