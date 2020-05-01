9824 Hedge Bell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

FISD!! Excellent schools and conveniently located in a very nice friendly residential neighborhood with 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom with a fenced backyard. Master bath features separate shower & garden tub. Open kitchen with upgraded granite counter top and under mount SS sink; Brand new hardwood floor in the living, family, dinning areas and carpets in the rooms. New cordless blinds and recessed lights through the house. Ceramic tiles in the kitchen a pantry; * New SS Refrigerator, Front load Washer and Dryer* are included. Close to shopping malls and ready to move in.

Spectacular landscape front, fenced backyard, Community Pool, park, Bike Trails HOA.