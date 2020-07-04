Rent Calculator
McKinney, TX
/
9824 Hedge Bell Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9824 Hedge Bell Drive
9824 Hedge Bell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9824 Hedge Bell Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Winsor Meadows At Westridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FRISCO ISD. 3br-2ba, Spacious open concept living-dining room. new roof in 2017. Granite counter tops., stainless appliances. Newer carper and tile. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker in Texas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive have any available units?
9824 Hedge Bell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive have?
Some of 9824 Hedge Bell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9824 Hedge Bell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9824 Hedge Bell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9824 Hedge Bell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9824 Hedge Bell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive offer parking?
No, 9824 Hedge Bell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9824 Hedge Bell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive have a pool?
No, 9824 Hedge Bell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive have accessible units?
No, 9824 Hedge Bell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9824 Hedge Bell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9824 Hedge Bell Drive has units with dishwashers.
