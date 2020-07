Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath with additional room in front which would be a perfect study, formal or even 4th bedroom. Kitchen and large nook are open to the oversized family room. Large

Backyard has over sized patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. You can even enjoy a cup of coffee on the front porch. Lovely Family neighborhood in Frisco ISD.