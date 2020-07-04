9817 Tyler Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home. This newly renovated house in the Westridge Eagles Nest neighborhood in West McKinney is the most Modern, Open floor plan in the neighborhood. This House features Updated Spacious Kitchen with all New Stainless Steel Appliances and Beautiful Granite counters with island. A Modern Open Floor Plan with all new clean look and low maintenance Luxury wood grain flooring throughout.

Amenities include: Large Master Suite with Shower, Jacuzzi Tub, Walk-in Closet; Spacious Laundry Room with New Washer and Dryer; Efficient natural gas Furnace and Hot Water Heater; Large Backyard with privacy fence; Full Sized, Two Car Garage; Landscaped Front Yard.

Neighborhood Amenities Include: Family Friendly vibe; 1 Block to Neighborhood Pool (included in rent); Short Walk to Sonntag Elementary School and Dr. Mark Hill Park; Close Proximity to Westridge and Stonebridge Ranch Golf Clubs, Premium Shopping and Entertainment Areas; 30 Minutes to Downtown Dallas and DFW Airport.



Rent is $1825 per month. Requires security deposit equal to 1 Month's rent.Credit and Background checks required for application.

No Cats. Only dogs Under 30 lbs, with responsible owners. Any pet must be approved by landlord and tenant agrees to sign Pet Addendum, and pay additional $1500 pet deposit.