McKinney, TX
9817 Tyler Dr
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:59 AM

9817 Tyler Dr

9817 Tyler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9817 Tyler Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home. This newly renovated house in the Westridge Eagles Nest neighborhood in West McKinney is the most Modern, Open floor plan in the neighborhood. This House features Updated Spacious Kitchen with all New Stainless Steel Appliances and Beautiful Granite counters with island. A Modern Open Floor Plan with all new clean look and low maintenance Luxury wood grain flooring throughout.
Amenities include: Large Master Suite with Shower, Jacuzzi Tub, Walk-in Closet; Spacious Laundry Room with New Washer and Dryer; Efficient natural gas Furnace and Hot Water Heater; Large Backyard with privacy fence; Full Sized, Two Car Garage; Landscaped Front Yard.
Neighborhood Amenities Include: Family Friendly vibe; 1 Block to Neighborhood Pool (included in rent); Short Walk to Sonntag Elementary School and Dr. Mark Hill Park; Close Proximity to Westridge and Stonebridge Ranch Golf Clubs, Premium Shopping and Entertainment Areas; 30 Minutes to Downtown Dallas and DFW Airport.

Rent is $1825 per month. Requires security deposit equal to 1 Month's rent.Credit and Background checks required for application.
No Cats. Only dogs Under 30 lbs, with responsible owners. Any pet must be approved by landlord and tenant agrees to sign Pet Addendum, and pay additional $1500 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

