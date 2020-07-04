All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:31 AM

9808 Diamondback

9808 Diamondback Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9808 Diamondback Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This luxury home back to green belt -- just barely lived in. You are greeted with an impressive front yard. The wrought iron stair railing, direct vent fireplace, and 5.1 surround sound prewired highlight the spacious family room. The spacious kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas range & walk-in pantry. Breakfast nook opens to the Family Room with corner cast stone fireplace & beautiful backyard views. Private Master Suite with dual sinks, oversized closet, sep shower & garden tub. Back yard features a gas pump for outdoor BBQ. Enjoy award-winning schools and easy access to HW380.
(Exclude: washer, dryer, curtains, curtain rods, and all the furniture)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9808 Diamondback have any available units?
9808 Diamondback doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9808 Diamondback have?
Some of 9808 Diamondback's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9808 Diamondback currently offering any rent specials?
9808 Diamondback is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9808 Diamondback pet-friendly?
No, 9808 Diamondback is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9808 Diamondback offer parking?
Yes, 9808 Diamondback offers parking.
Does 9808 Diamondback have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9808 Diamondback offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9808 Diamondback have a pool?
No, 9808 Diamondback does not have a pool.
Does 9808 Diamondback have accessible units?
No, 9808 Diamondback does not have accessible units.
Does 9808 Diamondback have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9808 Diamondback has units with dishwashers.

