9808 Diamondback

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This luxury home back to green belt -- just barely lived in. You are greeted with an impressive front yard. The wrought iron stair railing, direct vent fireplace, and 5.1 surround sound prewired highlight the spacious family room. The spacious kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas range & walk-in pantry. Breakfast nook opens to the Family Room with corner cast stone fireplace & beautiful backyard views. Private Master Suite with dual sinks, oversized closet, sep shower & garden tub. Back yard features a gas pump for outdoor BBQ. Enjoy award-winning schools and easy access to HW380.

(Exclude: washer, dryer, curtains, curtain rods, and all the furniture)