All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9808 Cottontail Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9808 Cottontail Ln
Last updated August 17 2019 at 9:58 AM

9808 Cottontail Ln

9808 Cottontail Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9808 Cottontail Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnificent 3 Bed 2 Bath Home Near Highly Ranked Schools! - Magnificent 3 Bed 2 Bath Home Near Highly Ranked Schools! Enjoy dark wood floor and decorative fireplace in the open living area. Enjoy granite counters and dark wood cabinets in the kitchen w SS appliances. Refrigerator included. Guest bedrooms offer plush carpeting and ample closet space. Split master bedroom has relaxing en-suite bath. Master bath has deep soaking garden tub and dual vanity w glass stand alone shower. Large backyard w wood privacy fence. 2 car garage. Prosper ISD. Close to all shopping and walking distance to schools.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2952028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9808 Cottontail Ln have any available units?
9808 Cottontail Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9808 Cottontail Ln have?
Some of 9808 Cottontail Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9808 Cottontail Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9808 Cottontail Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9808 Cottontail Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9808 Cottontail Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9808 Cottontail Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9808 Cottontail Ln offers parking.
Does 9808 Cottontail Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9808 Cottontail Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9808 Cottontail Ln have a pool?
No, 9808 Cottontail Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9808 Cottontail Ln have accessible units?
No, 9808 Cottontail Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9808 Cottontail Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9808 Cottontail Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center