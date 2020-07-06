9808 Cottontail Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Magnificent 3 Bed 2 Bath Home Near Highly Ranked Schools! - Magnificent 3 Bed 2 Bath Home Near Highly Ranked Schools! Enjoy dark wood floor and decorative fireplace in the open living area. Enjoy granite counters and dark wood cabinets in the kitchen w SS appliances. Refrigerator included. Guest bedrooms offer plush carpeting and ample closet space. Split master bedroom has relaxing en-suite bath. Master bath has deep soaking garden tub and dual vanity w glass stand alone shower. Large backyard w wood privacy fence. 2 car garage. Prosper ISD. Close to all shopping and walking distance to schools.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2952028)