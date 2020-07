Amenities

Great Location with Frisco Schools! Well maintained, clean and ready for new tenants! Open Kitchen and family room plan with crown molding. Adorable built-in breakfast nook and side nook with room for your small office. Master bedroom with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Great covered front and back porches.

This one won't last long!