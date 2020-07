Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath in highly desired Windsor Meadows. Covered front porch, hardwood floor in the den, large living area with fireplace. Amazing master bedroom with; his and hers closet, jetted tub & shower, & dual vanities. Large backyard perfect for your family. Enjoy the many wonderful community amenities: golf course, pool, park, playground. Agents and tenants must verify all information.