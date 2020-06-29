All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9716 George Bush Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9716 George Bush Dr
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM

9716 George Bush Dr

9716 George Bush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9716 George Bush Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Price improvement!

Come home to this well maintained, fresh and clean home in McKinney’s Eagles Nest at Westridge. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath has fresh paint, new flooring and carpets. Home has an open concept with the master in the back and 2 bedrooms in the front. Meticulously landscaped front and backyard (lawn mtce included in rent) with over-sized patio and pergola covering. Perfect for cookouts, entertaining and relaxation. Walk to the neighborhood pool and playground (Included). Frisco ISD with elementary in walking distance as well.

* Lawn mtce included in rent
*No smoking (Please don't apply if you smoke)
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50
Application Fee per applicant 18 and older
* Security Deposit: 1650.00 (100% refundable)
* Pets (small dogs) will be considered on a case by case basis. $350 non-refundable pet fee and/or monthly pet fee(if applicable). All pets, animals and applicants over 18 MUST be registered on
keyrenternorthdallas,com/pets
* Contact Us - 972-752-2345 / david@keyrenternorthdallas.com
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but
not guaranteed and are subject to change.
www.KeyrenterNorthDallas.com

Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable Ready, Central Air, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fenced Yard (Full), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2car), Garage Opener, HOA Community, Laundry On-site, Living Room, Microwave (built-in), New Flooring, New Paint, Patio, Playground, Smoking (Not Allowed), Sprinklers (Auto), Stove/Oven, Tile Floor, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9716 George Bush Dr have any available units?
9716 George Bush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9716 George Bush Dr have?
Some of 9716 George Bush Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9716 George Bush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9716 George Bush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9716 George Bush Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9716 George Bush Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9716 George Bush Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9716 George Bush Dr offers parking.
Does 9716 George Bush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9716 George Bush Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9716 George Bush Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9716 George Bush Dr has a pool.
Does 9716 George Bush Dr have accessible units?
No, 9716 George Bush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9716 George Bush Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9716 George Bush Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center