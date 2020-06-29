9716 George Bush Dr

Amenities

Price improvement!



Come home to this well maintained, fresh and clean home in McKinney’s Eagles Nest at Westridge. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath has fresh paint, new flooring and carpets. Home has an open concept with the master in the back and 2 bedrooms in the front. Meticulously landscaped front and backyard (lawn mtce included in rent) with over-sized patio and pergola covering. Perfect for cookouts, entertaining and relaxation. Walk to the neighborhood pool and playground (Included). Frisco ISD with elementary in walking distance as well.



* Lawn mtce included in rent

*No smoking (Please don't apply if you smoke)

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50

Application Fee per applicant 18 and older

* Security Deposit: 1650.00 (100% refundable)

* Pets (small dogs) will be considered on a case by case basis. $350 non-refundable pet fee and/or monthly pet fee(if applicable). All pets, animals and applicants over 18 MUST be registered on

keyrenternorthdallas,com/pets

* Contact Us - 972-752-2345 / david@keyrenternorthdallas.com

* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but

not guaranteed and are subject to change.

www.KeyrenterNorthDallas.com



