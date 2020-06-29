9716 George Bush Dr

Amenities
Price improvement!
Come home to this well maintained, fresh and clean home in McKinney’s Eagles Nest at Westridge. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath has fresh paint, new flooring and carpets. Home has an open concept with the master in the back and 2 bedrooms in the front. Meticulously landscaped front and backyard (lawn mtce included in rent) with over-sized patio and pergola covering. Perfect for cookouts, entertaining and relaxation. Walk to the neighborhood pool and playground (Included). Frisco ISD with elementary in walking distance as well.
* Lawn mtce included in rent
*No smoking (Please don't apply if you smoke)
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50
Application Fee per applicant 18 and older
* Security Deposit: 1650.00 (100% refundable)
* Pets (small dogs) will be considered on a case by case basis. $350 non-refundable pet fee and/or monthly pet fee(if applicable). All pets, animals and applicants over 18 MUST be registered on
keyrenternorthdallas,com/pets
* Contact Us - 972-752-2345 / david@keyrenternorthdallas.com
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but
not guaranteed and are subject to change.
www.KeyrenterNorthDallas.com
Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable Ready, Central Air, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fenced Yard (Full), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2car), Garage Opener, HOA Community, Laundry On-site, Living Room, Microwave (built-in), New Flooring, New Paint, Patio, Playground, Smoking (Not Allowed), Sprinklers (Auto), Stove/Oven, Tile Floor, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)