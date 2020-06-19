All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9708 Hedge Bell Dr

Location

9708 Hedge Bell Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Winsor Meadows At Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home located in much sought after McKinney area, 9708 Hedge Bell Drive McKinney a must see!!! - A must see 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout. Nicely landscaped front yard with a spacious large lot backyard for the family to enjoy!! This home also comes with an extra large two car garage and extra space cutout. Great home with W/D connections, oven, dishwasher and island in the middle. The home is a must see and will not last long. Pets are allowed

(RLNE4704903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 Hedge Bell Dr have any available units?
9708 Hedge Bell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9708 Hedge Bell Dr have?
Some of 9708 Hedge Bell Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9708 Hedge Bell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9708 Hedge Bell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 Hedge Bell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9708 Hedge Bell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9708 Hedge Bell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9708 Hedge Bell Dr offers parking.
Does 9708 Hedge Bell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9708 Hedge Bell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 Hedge Bell Dr have a pool?
No, 9708 Hedge Bell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9708 Hedge Bell Dr have accessible units?
No, 9708 Hedge Bell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 Hedge Bell Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9708 Hedge Bell Dr has units with dishwashers.

